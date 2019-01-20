Alert for refreezing tonight and more snow Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We remain on alert overnight as temperatures will fall into the low teens, and wind chill values will once again dip into the single digits. Any snow or ice that melted today will likely refreeze, forming black ice and causing slick road conditions, especially on secondary roads.
The clouds will also begin to break up a bit overnight, so hopefully we will be able to get a glimpse of the lunar eclipse. The partial eclipse will begin around 9:34 p.m., and the total eclipse will last from about 10:41 p.m. until approximately 11:43 p.m.
Monday will be a few degrees warmer than today but still plenty cold with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Wind chill values will probably only make it into the upper teens.
Temperatures will rise into the mid 40s on Tuesday, but rain returns to the forecast Tuesday evening, and temperatures will steadily fall Tuesday night and throughout the day on Wednesday as colder air filters into the region.
As that cold air takes over and temperatures drop below freezing, that rain Tuesday night will possibly turn to sleet at some point Wednesday morning before changing over to all snow. Right now, it looks like we will probably get a dusting to 2” of snow from that system. Even minor snow accumulations could cause travel problems since that snow will fall in the middle of the day, so we have added an Alert Day on Wednesday as well.
That is still not the end of it. There is a slight chance of snow or wintry mix Thursday evening, and temperatures will fall into the low teens with possible sub-zero wind chill values Thursday night into Friday morning, and there is more snow possible on Saturday.
