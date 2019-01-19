Video shows barefoot toddler with hands up walking toward armed police officers

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV/CNN) - Cellphone video captured by a witness Thursday shows a toddler climbing out of a pickup truck with her hands up and then walking toward officers carrying rifles.
The incident occurred as Tallahassee police were arresting shoplifting suspects.
“She’s trying to get out but she can’t because she’s little,” said the person filming the video. “She is out. Oh, she’s holding her hands up. Oh my God, look at that. Oh my God.”
The video goes on.
“They’re still holding the gun at the baby," says one viewer. The other disputes. "No, they’re holding the gun at the car.”
The viewers couldn’t believe it as the toddler made her way to police with her hands in the air.
"Naw, they're not doing that little girl like that,” said a couple who saw the video. “She put her hands on the back of her head. Where are her parents?"
Police said they received a call that the suspected shoplifters had a gun.
The toddler’s parents were among the suspects, police told the Tallahassee Democrat. There was also an infant in the vehicle.
Tallahassee Police Department Spokesperson Damon Miller said officers had to approach the situation with caution.
"It's just for safety because we don't know who else is inside the vehicle,” Miller said. “If you look at the video, there are multiple people that actually did come outside of the vehicle. It's very important that our awareness is very heightened on a situation like that."
Officers eventually walked over to the toddler and picked her up.
Tallahassee police said two people were arrested on petty theft charges.
Authorities say neither man had a gun, but a pellet gun was found in the backseat of the truck, according to the paper.
As for the video in question, the newspaper reports city police released two officer body camera videos of the incident Friday night.
The videos appear to show the officers lowering their weapons and working to get the toddler and another child away from the vehicle.
It is unclear if both the child’s parents were arrested.
