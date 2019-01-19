Vanderburgh Co. Jail inmate facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and attempted intentional homicide of a child in Jefferson Co., IL

The Jefferson County State’s Attorney issued a new warrant for Victor Serrano, 39, in reference to a crime on Country Club Road in Mt. Vernon (Source: Vandeburgh Co. Jail)
By Kenny Douglass | January 18, 2019 at 8:58 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 8:54 PM

VANDERBURGH CO, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on a suspect of a police chase in Vanderburgh County back in December.

Victor Serrano, 39, was arrested after Indiana State Police say he led troopers on a chase on Interstate 64 and crashed into a patrol car on Highway 41.

According to the Jefferson County, Illinois Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Serrano is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted intentional homicide of a child, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated domestic battery after an incident on Country Club Road in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on December 21. That is the same night he was arrested in Vanderburgh County.

The Jefferson County State's Attorney issued a warrant for Serrano on Friday on those charges. He is currently awaiting extradition from the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant’s bond is for $500,000.

