Vanderburgh Co. Jail inmate facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and attempted intentional homicide of a child in Jefferson Co., IL

VANDERBURGH CO, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on a suspect of a police chase in Vanderburgh County back in December.
According to the Jefferson County, Illinois Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Serrano is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted intentional homicide of a child, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated domestic battery after an incident on Country Club Road in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on December 21. That is the same night he was arrested in Vanderburgh County.
The Jefferson County State's Attorney issued a warrant for Serrano on Friday on those charges. He is currently awaiting extradition from the Vanderburgh County Jail.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant’s bond is for $500,000.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.