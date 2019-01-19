USI Cheer Team to compete at nationals this weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana Cheer Team is set to compete at the 2019 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships Saturday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
Under the direction of sixth-year Head Coach Shane Wycoff, the Screaming Eagles will be sending 16 student-athletes to compete in the prelims of the All-Girl Division I semifinals, which will take place around Noon (CST).
The Eagles must finish in the top 50 percent of the prelims to advance to the finals, which will be held Saturday evening. Live coverage will be available on Varsity TV.
USI, which finished second at the event in 2014, posted a seventh-place finish in All-Girl Division I competition a year ago.
