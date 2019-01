EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Much of the Tri-State is under a winter storm warning until midnight tonight. Snow totals of 3-6″ are expected across the Evansville-Henderson-Owensboro metro areas. Rain will change to snow between 4pm and 7pm west to east. Snow could be heavy at times, and with northwest winds gusting up to 30mph, visibilities could drop to near zero. Wind chills will be a concern later tonight and Sunday as they drop to near or below zero.