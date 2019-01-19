Tri-State upgraded to winter storm warning; heavy snow possible

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The winter storm targeting the Tri-State has become a bit stronger and faster. A period of heavy snow and strong winds on Saturday evening will make travel extremely hazardous. Snow amounts of 3-6″ will be possible across the Evansville-Henderson-Owensboro metro areas.
The winter storm warning extends into western Kentucky. There may be a banding of snow where heavier amounts will appear across the area. Based on model data, here is a look at how the snow should accumulate by Saturday night:
The timing of the rain-to-snow changeover is slightly earlier now, with snow developing over Illinois before 6pm:
By 8pm, the heaviest of snowfall should be in progress across the metro area. Travel will be very difficult during this time:
Northwest winds at 20-30 mph will bring near white-out conditions. Wind chills and frigid tems will be a concern through Sunday:
Cold air will linger into the first part of next week, so anything that falls will stick around for several days. More snow possible on Wednesday.
