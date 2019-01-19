Evansville man arrested on drunk driving charges in Gibson Co.

Christopher Sanders
January 19, 2019 at 3:36 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 3:37 PM

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Gibson County after a sheriff’s deputy found him stuck on railroad tracks.

Someone called dispatch just after midnight Friday to report a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks at Main and Maple Street in Haubstadt.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 36-year-old Christopher Sanders.

Christopher Sanders (Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

Sanders was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

He's charged with operating a vehicle while intoxication.

His bond was set at $650. He has since bonded out.

