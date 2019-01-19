Alert for accumulating snow and bitterly cold temperatures

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Rain will change to sleet and then snow across the Tri-State this evening. Once that transition happens, the snow will begin to accumulate quickly, but it looks like it will be making its way out of the Tri-State between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.
The entire Tri-State is under either a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning until midnight.
Most of the Tri-State is expected to pick up 3-5 inches of snow tonight, but some locally higher amounts are possible.
Temperatures will be a major factor with this system as well. Temperatures will sharply drop through the 30s and into the upper teens to low 20s tonight, causing the rain left on the roads to freeze. But it will also be very breezy with winds out of the north at around 15-25 mph, causing wind chill values to sink into the single digits.
It will remain bitterly cold and breezy throughout the day on Sunday with high temperatures only reaching into the mid 20s and wind chill values in the teens under partly to mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the teens with single digit wind chills. That also means the snow/ice we get tonight, will not melt on Sunday.
Temperatures will make it into the low 30s Monday, but it looks like most of us will still struggle to make it above the freezing point.
It will warm up into the upper 40s to near 50° Tuesday, but rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon and could change over to another round of snow or wintry mix on Wednesday as temperatures fall back into the 30s for the rest of the week.
