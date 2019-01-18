2-year-old with 3rd degree burns on hands leads to arrest

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing neglect and battery charges after a toddler was badly burned.
Police say a two-year-old was taken to the hospital with second and third degree burns on her hands. She was then taken to a Louisville hospital.
Medical officials told authorities the explanation of how the burns happened didn’t seem plausible.
Police say they interviewed Austin Erjavec, the boyfriend of the child’s mother.
They say he told them he was watching the child while her mother was at work, when she got chocolate in her hair and all over her clothes.
Erjavec says he started to run the water in the bath tub, then left to get something out of his car.
He says he came back a few seconds later, and the little girl’s hands were red.
He says he reached under the faucet to plug the drain and noticed the water was very hot, so he turned it down then gave the child bath.
Erjavec says the little girl then started peeling the skin from her hands.
Medical officials say the burns are more consistent with submersion, and if she had put her hands under the faucet, there would have been spatter injures.
They also said it would have taken about 30 seconds to receive those burns, and the little girl would have pulled her hands back.
Detectives say they measured the temperature from the faucet. It was 125 degrees and then 132 degrees when the hot water heater was turned up.
Erjavec is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14, and neglect of a dependent
