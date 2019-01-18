Winter weather advisory through Sunday; On alert for snow and cold

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The winter storm we’ve been tracking since Monday is still set to hit the Tri-State on Saturday. Early morning rain and some thunder will give way to snow by late afternoon/early evening. Accumulations will range around 2-3″ with lesser amounts south of the Ohio river and heavier totals north of I-64. Bitter cold air and 20-30 mph winds will make it dangerously cold Saturday night and all day Sunday. Anything that falls will freeze and stick around through early next week. Winter storm warnings are in place north of I-70 across the Great Lakes region. Travel will be hazardous through the holiday weekend.