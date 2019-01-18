Weekend winter storm timing and impacts

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Winter weather will target the Tri-State this weekend. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire Tri-State through Sunday morning.
Based on a combination of all the models and trends over the last 24 hours, here is a look at how much snow will accumulate by late Saturday night:
Saturday will start out with temperatures in the 40′s and winds out of the southeast. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. By the afternoon, winds will back around to the east and pick up a bit, blowing at 10-15 mph. As the low slides through Tennessee it will draw colder air down from the northwest. By 6pm, winds will likely shift to the northwest and increase to 20 mph as rain changes to snow:
After transitioning to snow, we’ll have several hours of wind, snow and falling temps. Northwest winds may gust to 25 or 30 mph and push wind chills down into the single digits as the temperature falls into the 20′s. Roads will become slick and hazardous during this period and travel will not be a good idea Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
As with all winter storms, slight changes in the track, speed and intensity could push snow totals up or down. It will be important to remain alert and track the storm with us here on 14news.com and also on our mobile weather app and on social media and 14news on TV.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.