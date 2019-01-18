Tri-State TSA agent explains on-going shutdown effects

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Many workers in the Tri-State are feeling the effects, including TSA workers, like Josh MacConnell.
He is currently working without pay at the Evansville Regional airport.
“This is our career. We don’t want to just up and walk away from our career,” MacConnell said.
MacConnell is one of hundreds of thousands wondering when they are going to be paid.
“It’s rough—it’s very frustrating. We know, eventually, we are going to get paid,” MacConnell explained.
A veteran, MacConell has worked in the role for more than a decade.
“I’m helping to protect my country,” MacConnell told 14 News.
He’s been through this before. This is MacConnell’s fifth shutdown. The first of them happened in 1995 when he served in the Navy.
“I’m not blaming any one party for this. I’m just saying – you guys get together, get it taken care of so we can start getting our paychecks back,” MacConnell explained.
He says while budgeting, the bright spot has been companies and people who have bought their meals.
“It makes us all feel really good,” MacConnell stated. “We had a lady the other day order us 10 pizzas and had them delivered.”
MacConnell says the shutdown has not affected local wait times or his commitment to the job.
“I love TSA; I love what I do. I wouldn’t have done it for this long,” MacConnell said.
MacConnell has missed one paycheck so far.
The second is due soon.
