Thunderbolts host Macon this weekend, head to Quad City on Tuesday

The Storm hosted the Knoxville Ice Bears on three consecutive nights this past weekend. On Friday, Quad City got goals from John Scully, Tommy Tsicos, and Skyler Smutek, but would fall 5-3. The Storm would win the game on Saturday in a shootout, 3-2, with the game-winning goal coming from Shane Bennett. Knoxville would emerge in the final game on Sunday, blowing out Quad City 9-2. Quad City visits Peoria on Friday and Saturday before hosting the Thunderbolts on Tuesday.