Students caught trying to sell pills at Webster Co. HS, detectives say

WEBSTER CO. KY (WFIE) - Two students are facing drug charges in Webster Co.
Working off a tip, investigators were called to the high school, where they say pills were found.
The Webster County Sheriff’s office, supported by Kentucky State police, escorted two students out in handcuffs Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff says both are under 18-years-old, and he is familiar with both.
Detectives believe the pills were brought to the school to be sold.
They were sent off to a lab to be tested.
The students were taken to McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
They’re expected to be court next week. Their punishment will be up to a Judge.
Superintendent Rhonda Callaway says they are still in the process of getting a school resource officer on the Dixon campus.
Those interested should reached out to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
