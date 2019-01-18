WATCH LIVE: Names released in quadruple Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are giving updates on Thursday’s deadly shooting.
Watch it here Friday at 2:30 p.m.
The shooting happened Thursday around 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Audubon Avenue.
Police say two people were found dead in the home, and a man and a woman went to the hospital. One of those two victims later died at the hospital, while the other remains in critical condition.
Friday afternoon police sent out a press release saying Arnett B. Baines (30 of Owensboro) and Cylar L. Shemwell (31 of Owensboro) have both been charged with 3 counts of Murder and one count of Assault in the 1st Degree in relation to this case.
The Daviess County Coroner’s Office says the victims are Jay Michael Sowders (43), Robert D. Smith Jr (35) and Christopher Carie (18 ).
The fourth victim, Carmen R. Vanegas (35) is currently being treated for her injuries.
