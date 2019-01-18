‘I don’t deal with Asians with the last name Wong’: Woman shocked after receiving racist voicemail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV/CNN) – A Las Vegas woman said she’s shocked and saddened by a voicemail she received last week from a number associated with a dental facility.
“I just want to let you know, you sent me a brochure of sorts. Please do not send me another one. I don’t deal with Asians with the last name Wong. I do not deal with Wong. Thank you,” the caller said on the message.
Pamela Wong, owner and designer at HUE Interior Design, said she never experienced anything like this before.
"I have never experienced this type of blatant racism, as I did hearing that voicemail," Wong said.
She posted the message on Facebook and thousands of people responded with hundreds of comments and plenty of shares.
Wong googled the phone number that was left on the voicemail and found out it belonged to Summerlin Dental Solutions.
The office belongs to a dentist named Marianna Cohan.
Cohan declined comment for the story but said her attorney would contact local media with more information.
She also has not one but two claims of malpractice against her and three board action lawsuits.
All Wong desires is an open dialogue with Cohan.
