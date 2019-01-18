EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Two arrested after east side chase

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two people were taken into custody after a police chase Friday in Evansville, and our cameras were there as they were taken away in handcuffs.
Police say it started just after 11:30 a.m. after two suspects stole items from the east side Walmart.
Officers say the two took off in a car, but they eventually called off the chase.
Officers say the suspects ditched the car by an auto shop and tried to run away. They were both captured.
The suspects said they were hurt, so AMR was called to the scene.
