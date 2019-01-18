Eagles ride dominant first half to GLVC win over Rockhurst

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball used a dominating first-half effort to cruise past host Rockhurst University, 86-64, in Great Lakes Valley Conference action Thursday evening.
The Screaming Eagles (12-4, 5-1 GLVC) used a 19-2 first-quarter run and a 16-7 second-quarter surge to go into the break with a comfortable 53-24 halftime advantage. USI shot 56.7 percent (18-31) from the field in the opening half as it essentially put the game out of reach with 20 minutes to play.
USI’s lead expanded to as much as 33 early in the third period as it coasted to its second straight win.
The Hawks (5-9, 1-5 GLVC) cut USI’s lead to 24 late in the third quarter, but an 11-4 run that began with a three-pointer by sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) extended USI’s lead to 78-47 with just over six minutes to play.
19-2 run
USI used a 19-2 run that lasted the final six minutes of the opening period as it turned a 9-9 tie into a commanding 28-11 lead heading into the second period. The Eagles went 6-of-9 from the field and got scoring contributions from seven different players during the run. USI held the Hawks to just 1-of-9 shooting and five turnovers during the final six minutes of the opening period.
16-7 run
USI went 7-of-9 from the field and got three-pointers from senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) and Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) as turned a 37-17 lead into a 29-point halftime advantage. Davidson and DeHart each had five points in the run, while junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) added four points.
Season highs
USI scored a season-high 86 points against Rockhurst and shot a season-best 55.4 percent (31-56) from the field, marking the second straight game with a shooting percentage of 50.0 percent or better.
Key stats
USI dominated the paint, outscoring the Hawks 46-20 in the lane and earning a 39-25 rebounding advantage.
Statistical leaders
Davidson led all scorers with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and three steals, while DeHart finished with a career-high 18 points to go along with a game-high eight rebounds, four assists and no turnovers. Johnson tallied 14 points and a game-high five assists, with just one turnover, while Guy tallied 12 points and four rebounds. Senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) rounded out the Eagles' season-high five double-digit scorers with 11 points, while junior guard Madeline Ronshausen had 14 points to lead Rockhurst.
Up next
The Eagles conclude their two-game road trip Saturday at 1 p.m. when they travel to Liberty, Missouri, to take on William Jewell College in a GLVC bout. The Cardinals (9-5, 3-3 GLVC) defeated Bellarmine University, 76-61, Thursday evening for their third straight win and sixth victory in their last seven outings.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
