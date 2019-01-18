Eagles ride dominant first half to GLVC win over Rockhurst

USI used a 19-2 run that lasted the final six minutes of the opening period as it turned a 9-9 tie into a commanding 28-11 lead heading into the second period. The Eagles went 6-of-9 from the field and got scoring contributions from seven different players during the run. USI held the Hawks to just 1-of-9 shooting and five turnovers during the final six minutes of the opening period.