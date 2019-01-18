Brief Rain Break

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A one day rain break today but clouds remain as high temps settle into the lower 40’s.
Alert Days this weekend…wind and rain on Saturday with high temps in the mid to upper 40’s. Rain will change to snow Saturday night with temps sinking below freezing. A fast 1-2 inches of snow will ice many roads after the morning soaking.
After the rain and snow, a sharp blast of Arctic air will usher in the coldest temps of the season. Temps will nose-dive into the upper teens Sunday morning. High temps on Sunday will only reach the mid-20’s as skies become partly sunny.
