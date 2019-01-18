3 arrested in connection to man’s death in Ohio Co.

Investigation underway after man found dead inside vehicle
By Jared Goffinet | January 17, 2019 at 1:51 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 3:59 PM

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle on Wednesday.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office posted Thursday on Facebook, Johnnie Hayes, of Caneyville, Kentucky was found dead inside of a vehicle on Bluff Street in Rosine. According to the post, investigators think Hayes was shot.

***PRESS RELEASE*** On 1/16/2019 at 5:20 PM, the Ohio County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a possible...

Posted by Ohio County KY Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 17, 2019

During their investigation they arrested suspect, Adam Lacefield, of Caneyville. Two other people were arrested in connection to Hayes' death:

  • Mandy Decker
  • Wanda Ferguson

According to the news release, based on the report from the Medical Examiner’s Office the sheriff’s office was able to confirm Hayes was shot twice.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says this remains an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.