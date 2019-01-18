3 arrested in connection to man’s death in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle on Wednesday.
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office posted Thursday on Facebook, Johnnie Hayes, of Caneyville, Kentucky was found dead inside of a vehicle on Bluff Street in Rosine. According to the post, investigators think Hayes was shot.
During their investigation they arrested suspect, Adam Lacefield, of Caneyville. Two other people were arrested in connection to Hayes' death:
- Mandy Decker
- Wanda Ferguson
According to the news release, based on the report from the Medical Examiner’s Office the sheriff’s office was able to confirm Hayes was shot twice.
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says this remains an ongoing investigation.
