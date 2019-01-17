Vanderburgh Co. sheriff’s office gives back

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office donated roughly $20,000 to charities that support in need children.
The sheriff's office said that money was split evenly between the Hadi Shrine, Santa Clothes Club, Riley's Children Hospital, and St. Vincent de Paul.
Sheriff Dave Wedding said his deputies took extra time out of their schedules to fundraise in November and December.
He added his office will stay committed to supporting charities like this in the coming years.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.