Two people sentenced in Henderson animal cruelty case

Henderson, KY (WFIE) - Two people charged in an animal cruelty case have been found guilty and sentenced.
Kimberle Andrews-Panattoni was charged with two counts of failure to vaccinate dogs against rabies, two counts of cruelty to animals, and two counts of failure to license dogs.
Amber Sunram was charged with four counts of the same offenses.
Animal control officials say they found the animals in a Henderson hotel room in November 2017.
They say the living conditions were unsanitary, and six extremely emaciated dogs were seized from the room.
One dead and four living reptiles were also seized.
Officials say Andrews-Panattoni and Sunram were ordered to pay fines and spend 100 days in jail.
The dogs are with the Humane Society in Henderson, and officials say they have been rehabilitated.
They are not up for adoption pending custody filings from the county attorney.
Animal control officials say they’ll make an announcement if that changes.
