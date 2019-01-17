Still on Alert for wintry weekend blast.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Rain will gradually taper off on Thursday night as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Some black ice will be possible on untreated roads that are wet Thursday night and early Friday morning. Models are still showing an impressive winter storm that will batter the midwest and eastern US over the weekend. The Tri-State will be on the southern edge of the heaviest snow. 2-3″ accumulations are likely in areas north of the Ohio River with lesser amounts to the south. Rain on Saturday morning will transition to snow on Saturday night. Snow will end early summer. Strong northwest winds and temps in the 20′s will take Sunday’s wind chills below zero.