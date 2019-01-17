Some German Twp. Water customers under boil advisory

By Jared Goffinet | January 17, 2019 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 1:31 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - German Township Water District has issued a boil advisory following an early morning water main break.

According to the news release from German Township Water District, a boil advisory has been issued for customers in the following area:

  • From the intersection of N. St. Phillips Road and Boberg Road
  • South to E Copperline Road
  • West to Wildman Road
  • East to N Lavon Drive

We will update this information once the boil advisory has been lifted.

