Some German Twp. Water customers under boil advisory

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - German Township Water District has issued a boil advisory following an early morning water main break.
According to the news release from German Township Water District, a boil advisory has been issued for customers in the following area:
- From the intersection of N. St. Phillips Road and Boberg Road
- South to E Copperline Road
- West to Wildman Road
- East to N Lavon Drive
We will update this information once the boil advisory has been lifted.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.