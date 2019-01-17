Senior leadership, emerging young talent helping Knights find groove

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - Following an impressive 28 point win over Henderson County on Tuesday, the Castle Knights have found their groove, winning six of the last seven games.
Led by the program’s new all-time leading scorer, Alex Hemenway, the Knights are starting to put it all together. A scary thought when you consider they’ve already posted an 11-3 record.
But, with the emergence of sophomores, Isaiah Swope and Bob Nunge, along with the leadership of four other seniors, besides Hemenway, this Castle squad feels like their beginning to gel at just the right time.
“We’ve gotta take care of the basketball, ya know when we’ve played really well, we’ve had about seven turnovers a game,” Knights Head Coach Brian Gibson explained. “Another thing that we have to continue to get better at is rebounding. We’re not a very big team at all, but we’ve had some guys who have really stepped up in that area.”
“We’re never satisfied, so we know where we are right now is never good enough so we know we’ve gotta come in everyday with the mindset to get better and take care of business every time we step out on the court,” explained Senior standout Hemenway.
The Knights currently sit atop the SIAC standings with at 3-0 conference record. They will step out of conference in their next game on Friday as they travel to take on Bloomington South.
