Perry Co. Memorial Hospital announces affiliation agreement with St. Vincent Hospital

PERRY CO., IN (WFIE) - Perry County Memorial Hospital announced Thursday an affiliation agreement with St. Vincent.
The new management services agreement will replace the former contract with Alliant Management Services.
Through the agreement with St. Vincent, PCMH will be able to expand and improve services to support residents and communities of Perry, Spencer, Hancock KY, and Crawford Counties. It will offer additional organizational support to PCMH medical staff, clinical services, and operations to enhance the quality of patient care.
The new agreement is not an asset merger and PCMH will continue to be managed by the local hospital board and all employees, services, and facilities will continue to report to PCMH.
Both companies will remain independent while working collaboratively with physicians, clinicians, and other providers delivering care for Perry County and surrounding areas.
The terms of the agreement are not finalized and completion will take approximately three to five months.
“We are so excited to embark on this partnership with such a trusted health care system that will strengthen our ability to expand and offer specialized services that may not currently be available in our area,” said Brian Herwig, CEO of PCMH. “St. Vincent has played a crucial role in fostering relationships that have enabled us to expand service lines and this affiliation will ensure that we are serving our community with a full spectrum of care.”
"The agreement will allow the access to clinical knowledge, training, and education that will enhance the services offered locally. “Having a clinical affiliation with a larger hospital brings the sharing of best practices to increase clinical and operational efficiencies and to improve patient safety and the overall patient experience,” stated Michele Howard, VP of Nursing Services. “Our goal is to be the healthcare provider of choice for our community and this partnership will help us to better serve.”
Board Chair, JB Land, states, “We are very excited to join into this agreement with St. Vincent. We have built a strong relationship with St. Vincent over the past 25 years with the Cardiology and Urology Services of Dr. Behrens and Dr. Gilson. It was a natural fit to partner and we couldn’t be happier to continue to strengthen that relationship and improve healthcare in the community.”
