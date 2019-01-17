One hurt in shooting near Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - One person was hurt in a shooting near an Evansville bar.
Police reports say shots were fired around 7 Wednesday night in the area of Fulton Avenue and Ulhorn St., near Corner Pocket Bar and Grill.
Officers say they found a man with a gun shot wound to his leg on Fifth Street. He was taken to the hospital.
A witness told officers he saw another man running from the scene through an apartment complex, but officers were not able to catch up to him.
Officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information should call Evansville Police or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
