KSP: Man wrecks truck while driving drunk, two small children hurt

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - A Lexington, Kentucky, man is facing several charges after a crash that hurt two, young children.
Kentucky State Police say 43-year-old Nathan Stevens was driving on the Western Kentucky Parkway around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. when he tried take the Natcher Parkway exit.
Troopers say he lost control of his truck, hit a guardrail, and turned over into a ditch.
A five-year-old child and an eight-month-old baby were in the truck. Both were hurt and and taken to the hospital.
Troopers say the baby was not secured in a car seat and was found in the floorboard under the front passenger seat.
They say Stevens was under the influence of alcohol, and even had and open container in the truck.
Troopers say he faces the following charges:
- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence with Aggravating Circumstances-1st Offense
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (two counts)
- Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle
- Assault 1st Degree (two counts)
- Criminal Abuse 1st Degree (two counts)
- Failure to Use Child Restraint Device
- No Insurance
Stevens is being held on a $10,000 bond.
