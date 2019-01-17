Juveniles charged after bomb threat at Madisonville school

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after a bomb threat at a Madisonville school.
Police say the two juvenile girls called in that bomb threat at Browning Springs Middle School. They have been taken into custody and charged.
School resource officers learned about the bomb threat around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Madisonville Police Department's CID units investigated and determined the threat was a hoax.
The names and ages of the juveniles are being withheld.
