Investigation underway after man found dead inside vehicle
Adam Lacefield (Source: Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet | January 17, 2019 at 1:51 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 1:58 PM

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle on Wednesday.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office posted Thursday on Facebook, Johnnie Hayes, of Caneyville, Kentucky was found dead inside of a vehicle on Bluff Street in Rosine. According to the post, investigators think Hayes was shot.

During their investigation they arrested suspect, Adam Lacefield, of Caneyville, on unrelated charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story with new information when it is made available.

