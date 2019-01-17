Immigration hearings canceled during government shutdown

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - More than 40,000 immigration court hearings have been canceled since the government shut down began and a Syracuse University report shows thousands more are canceled each day it continues.
The courts are only seeing cases right now for immigrants that have been detained.
Attorney Royal Gearhart told us one of his clients actually went for a hearing in Indianapolis on Monday. When they got there, they were told their hearing was canceled.
The worst part about all of this is it could be years before these cases are actually heard.
Gearhart’s biggest concern is the longer these cases drag on, the longer people’s lives are in limbo.
