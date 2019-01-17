House Bill could raise teachers minimum salary by thousands

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Indiana teachers could see their salaries increase by thousands of dollars, if a certain bill passes through the state house this session.
Evansville’s State Representative Ryan Hatfield is sponsoring the bill.
House Bill 1611 would raise the minimum salary for a full-time teacher to $50,000. To put that into perspective: the average starting salary for an Indiana teacher is $35,000.
Hatfield says the pay raise is possible because this is a budget year.
With current teacher salaries, Hatfield points out that Indiana teachers are choosing to leave the profession or work in another state. And in order to attract and keep good teachers, Hatfield says they need to be paid what they deserve.
In return he says retaining those quality teachers will improve schools and better prepare students.
“We’re losing really talented people in the education field because we’re not respecting the work that they do," explained Hatfield. "Our educators aren’t just educating anymore. They’re parents, and they’re mentors, and they’re protectors and caregivers. These are the folks on the front line of every problem that we have. So when our kids enter the classroom, we need the most talented people.”
So how will this affect local teachers?
14 News talked with the EVSC Superintendent and the Evansville Teachers Association President to get perspective on how such a salary increase could have tangible impact on our teachers and students.
