EPD adds 10 more AEDs to squad cars

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is equipped to save more lives with the help of some new defibrillators.
The Heart Saver at Deaconess is adding 10 more AEDs thanks to some generous donations.
In cardiac arrest, AEDs are capable of restarting a heart.
Officers were on hand getting training too.
EPD Chief Billy Bolin said every second matters when responding to a heart-related emergency.
With the additional 10 AEDs, Evansville police now have 23 total in their squad cars.
