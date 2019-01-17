ECHO Housing, Aurora selected for annual housing project

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two local homeless housing organizations have been selected to be apart of an annual event.
On Thursday, ECHO Housing and Aurora announced in a press release they were one of six Indiana groups to be selected for the 10th Indiana Supportive Housing Institute. According to the release, ECHO will serve as project lead, while Aurora will be involved in the case management services of this project.
This project, according to the release, will create between 24-36 “permanent supportive housing units,” in Evansville.
“We are both honored and excited to be selected for the 10th Indiana Permanent Supportive Housing Institute. The opportunity to partner with Aurora to deliver supportive housing solutions to our community exemplifies the mission of ECHO Housing,” - Chris Metz, Executive Director of ECHO Housing Corporation, said.
According to the release, ECHO and Aurora will work the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and the Corporation for Supportive Housing in a series of training sessions as well as group exercises, which will help complete the project.
“This project reflects both the strong partnership between Aurora and ECHO Housing Corporation and our community’s shared commitment to reducing chronic homelessness. The Aurora team looks forward to providing the supportive services the project’s clients will need to be successfully housed and lead more productive, fulfilling lives,” Aurora Executive Director Timothy Weir said.
This summer the teams will show their plans to a group of public and private investors.
