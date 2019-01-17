Eagles look to sustain rebounding domination on road trip

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - USI men’s basketball team is gearing up for a big road trip in conference play starting Thursday.
Head Coach Rodney Watson’s Eagles are at a strong 11-4 overall in the season, while just 3-2 in the Great Lakes Valley. But what sticks out the most for the veteran team, is their ability to outrebound almost all of the competition within the conference.
Fun fact: the last time the USI men were outrebounded in a game was December 1 against No. 1 Bellarmine.
Since that game, the Eagles have went on to dominate on the glass; sitting second in the league with a +6 rebound margin.
“We know we have athletes, we can go out rebound everybody," Junior guard Kobe Caldwell explained. "We played it close against Indiana at the beginning of the season, we know we can play with anybody in this league; outrebound them [Indiana] and that’s what we’re going to do.”
“That’s one of our team goals is to lead the league in team rebounding," explained Senior guard Alex Stein. "I don’t think that we’re doing it right now, but I know we’re up there. We’ve got a lot of athletes and all it is is just wanting the ball more than the other team; and I think we’ve got a lot of guys that want it more than the other team.”
The Eagles will take their rebounding talents to Missouri this week for a pair of conference road games.
First up, it’s Rockhurst on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., followed by William Jewell on Saturday at 3 p.m.
