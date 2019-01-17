Changes could be coming to busy Newburgh intersection

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Newburgh.
Dozens showed up to a community forum Wednesday hosted by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
They were talking about possibly adding a median to northbound 261 near Fruitwood Lane. The proposal will restrict left turns onto Fruitwood Lane.
Traffic officials say it would make the intersection safer, but it's not something some nearby business owners want to see.
The project is set to be complete by late this summer.
