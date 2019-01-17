A bystander rendered aid at the scene of a fiery crash. Then someone took his truck.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL (WESH/CNN) - A man is in trouble with the law after authorities said he stole the the truck of a good Samaritan who was on the scene to help the victims of a fiery crash, including the suspect.
Felix Coffman said he didn’t think twice about pulling over when he saw a crash send two cars off I-95 on Monday night.
"I would hate to see somebody burn up in a car and know that I could do something and I didn't," he said.
Coffman checked to make sure everyone was out of the car on fire. Then he checked on the driver of the other car.
“I turn around, and he’s driving off in my damn truck,” he said.
Because Coffman had just been checking Zachary Searls to make sure he was OK, he said he was able to give the Volusia County deputy a description of the person driving his truck; “approximately 6′ tall, short black hair, wearing a blue and black striped shirt and shorts.”
Coffman said within the hour deputies found the truck, but things were missing.
“My laptop was gone, my knife that my son had given me that’s in the military for Father’s Day,” he said.
The most precious item in his truck had not been touched: “Little tiny heart with some rings around it, with ashes of my mother in there. I’m just glad he didn’t grab that thinking that it was worth something.”
Coffman said before the night was over, all of his stuff had been retrieved.
Despite the chaos, he said he wouldn’t hesitate to stop again if he saw someone who needed help.
Searls, the man who allegedly took Coffman’s truck, has a lengthy criminal history in Volusia County dating back to 2012. He is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.
