BREAKING: 3 dead, 1 hurt after Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a shooting.
It happened in the 900 block of Audubon Avenue.
Police say two people were found dead in the home, and a man and a woman went to the hospital. One of those two victims later died at the hospital.
We are told both Foust and Hager schools were put on lockdown, but that has now been lifted.
Police say three Owensboro Schools students live in the home, but they were all at school at the time of the shooting.
