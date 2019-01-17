American killed in Kenya attack survived 9/11 attacks, founded consulting business

(CNN) - At least 14 people were killed when armed men attacked a hotel complex in an upscale district in Nairobi on Tuesday.
An American killed in the terrorist attack, claimed by the Al Shabab militant group, has been identified as Jason Spindler.
He was co-founder and managing director of I-DEV International, a firm advising on business strategy for emerging markets.
CNN reported Spindler survived the 9/11 attacks, working in the World Trade Center at the time hijacked planes flew into the towers.
“His tragic death is a loss not only to his loved ones, but to the community of individuals dedicated to improving the lives of others through social enterprise,” New York University Law School, where he graduated from with a doctoral law degree, said in a statement obtained by CNN.
Spindler’s company specializes in green energy and sustainable agriculture projects, particularly in the developing world.
He went to the University of Texas-Austin for undergrad and spent time in Peru while with the Peace Corps and helped establish an agribusiness there, according to his bio on I-DEV International’s website.
He also worked as a banker at Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup.
According to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, the standoff with the militants continued through the night, with people trapped in various parts of the buildings.
All of the attackers were killed.
