Affidavit: Dad arrested after child tests positive for meth

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A dad is facing neglect charges.
Police say they were called to the hospital back in October because a child tested positive for meth.
The child was brought in for a well check visit and brought up some concerning things about being with his father over the weekend.
The child told officials that during his visit, he saw his dad smoking something out of a “blown glass thingie.” He also said he saw a blow torch and some white powder.
Joseph Krietemeyer, 31, was charged with neglect of a dependent and booked into jail Thursday night.
