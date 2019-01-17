Active shooter drill at Castle High

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - You may have noticed lots of police outside Castle High School on Wednesday.
Law enforcement, students, and staff took part in active shooter training. The first drill was a lockdown during a passing period.
Indiana State Police troopers helped out, giving school leaders improvements on what to do. No weapons were involved and officials say students knew it was a drill.
Officials say these drills help make sure students are always safe on campus.
Teachers and staff also took part in an active shooter simulation. No students were involved with that drill.
