January 16, 2019 at 12:50 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 1:19 PM
RELATED CONTENT
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle To Vote
The Fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution declares “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle For Equality
Couple arrested after burglarizing home
Jared Goffinet
Construction underway on new Dollar General in New Harmony
Chellsie Brown
Coffee Shop gives back to local makers to boost small businesses
River City Coffee and goods posted on their Instagram last week that they had made $118,632 in sales from locally made goods, and all of that money was going back to the people who made the products.
Jim Stratman
