Survivor network criticizes Evansville Bishop

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The network “SNAP” is criticizing the Evansville Bishop because a list of priests names accused of wrongdoing has still not been released.
“We would beg you to come forward, get help, and start healing,” says victim and SNAP advocate David Clohessy.
The Diocese said in September the list would be released, but said again Wednesday the inspection of records continues. They say it will be released within the next several weeks.
“It’s a horrible trauma to endure. People recover in different ways, and the pain is never totally gone, but this we do know, you can get better. You can get better, but the first step is breaking your silence and telling somebody you know and you trust,” says Clohessy.
The list will include the names of priests with credible allegations of abuse.
SNAP is an independent, peer network of survivors of institutional sexual abuse and their supporters.
Members held signs and childhood photos outside of the Diocese headquarters Wednesday afternoon.
They say they are pushing Catholic officials to reveal the names now, and they are asking the attorney general to do an investigation.
“Disclosing the truth is the best way to safeguard the vulnerable, heal the wounded, and help the church move forward,” said SNAP members.
Evansville is one of five dioceses in Indiana. The other four have released their lists.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.