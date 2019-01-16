‘Superhero’ boy alerts RI firefighters to blaze at children’s hospital

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI/WTNH/CNN) - Thanks to the actions of one little boy who was visiting a loved one at the children’s hospital, Rhode Island firefighters were able to put out a two-alarm fire before anyone had to be evacuated.
While fires are always emergencies, they’re even more dire when they break out in children’s hospitals.
Thankfully, when a blaze started Tuesday night on a third floor roof at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, RI, one boy, the younger brother of a patient, was paying attention.
"He's a superhero. We always talk about the superheroes at Hasbro Children's Hospital. He really is a superhero,” Dr. Timothy Babineau said. "I guess he was looking out the window and said, 'Mom, there's a fire.’ She, I guess, believed him and told the staff, and the staff called the Providence Fire department immediately."
The hospital went into lockdown, as the fire quickly spread to become two-alarm.
Fire officials felt extra pressure, knowing the blaze was at a children’s hospital and there were dire implications if it wasn’t attacked quickly.
"At some point, you gotta make a determination: ‘All right, we’re not gonna be able to knock this down quickly. We’re gonna start to get migration inside the building.’ So, that was determined that they didn’t need to do that. They had got ahead of the fire,” said William Kenyon with the fire department.
The fire was knocked down in 10 minutes, and no one was injured.
Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare says everyone is thankful for the boy who spotted the fire because his actions led to the quick response.
"I tell everyone, whether young or old, ‘If you see something, say something,’” Pare said. “He saw something that was unusual, and he said something. Hats off to him, and maybe, he’s a future firefighter.”
Patient care was not interrupted by the fire, but several patients had to be moved from their rooms due to water damage.
Mayor Jorge Elorza says he’s thankful for the quick actions of the fire department.
"Water damage, I think everybody can live with and can work with," Elorza said. "It's just a cleanup job right now, so thankfully, everything is under control. I want to thank everyone involved in the process. They all did an amazing job making sure this was much better than it could have been."
The hospital remains fully operational and accepting patients.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A statement released by the hospital said there was work being done on the roof earlier in the day, but it’s unclear if that could be connected to the incident.
Copyright 2019 WPRI, WTNH, Twitter via CNN. All rights reserved.