Sturgis gets $567K block grant

STURGIS, KY (WFIE) - Good news for the city of Sturgis in Union County.
The Department for Local Government has awarded the city a $567,000 block grant.
The federal funds will allow the city to address issues with its levee and flood protection system. They are trying to receive reaccreditation through FEMA after efforts to rehabilitate the levee from 2013 to 2015.
The accreditation is required by FEMA when they prepare new floodplain maps.
Without it, Sturgis could be labeled a “high risk” flood zone and that could mean higher insurance rates for residents.
