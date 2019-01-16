Stubborn Clouds

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Cloudy today as high temps settle in the upper 30′s/lower 40’s. Most of the scattered drizzle will end during the morning. Rain on Thursday with high temps in the upper 40′s.
Alert Days this weekend with rain on Saturday with high temps near 50-degrees. Rain could change to snow on Saturday night with temps dropping below freezing. I
n the wake of precipitation, a quivering blast of arctic air will usher in the coldest temps of the season. Temps will nose-dive into the teens Sunday morning. High temps on Sunday will only reach the lower 20’s. Colder on Sunday night through Monday morning as temps cascade into the single digits.
