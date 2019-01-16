Steve Carell, ‘Office’ creator to reunite for Netflix series ‘Space Force’

(Gray News) - The creator and star of “The Office” are teaming up again for a new workplace comedy, this time aiming higher than paper sales.
Netflix announced Wednesday that Steve Carell joins Greg Daniels, who created the U.S. version of “The Office,” for a new show, “Space Force.”
"On June 8, 2018, the federal government announced the creation of a sixth major division of the United States Armed Forces," the tease states. "The goal of the new branch is 'to defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related attacks' … or something."
It’s an obvious reference to President Donald Trump’s initiative, which has been the target of criticism and laughter. The Netflix 57-second video states the show will follow “the men and women who figure it out,” as a view from space shows the sun rising over Earth’s horizon.
It will be Carell’s first return to a full-time show since leaving his role as Michael Scott on “The Office.” The Hollywood Reporter said Carell will executive produce the show along with Daniels and Howard Klein of 3 Arts.
No word on an episode count has been announced.
