Sen. Rand Paul responds to criticism of trip to Canada for surgery

WASHINGTON DC (WAVE) - Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul elaborated on why he’s heading to Canada for surgery.
His surgery will repair a hernia that he says stems from an injury he suffered in November of 2017 -- when he was attacked by a neighbor.
Critics have jumped on the news of his scheduled surgery, saying it’s odd that the politician, who has been a vocal critic of Canada’s socialized healthcare system, elected to have the procedure in the country.
“Funny thing is people who have an agenda tried to attack me, said, ‘Oh you’re going to use socialized medicine,’" Paul said. "I’m actually choosing capitalistic medicine because they only take cash from foreigners.”
Paul said he sought help from the Canadian facility because of its strong reputation for good care.
Watch his full response in the video above.
