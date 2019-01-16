Screen time may not actually be bad for children, study finds

(CNN) - Are your teenagers constantly on their phones? Do you try to calm your toddlers with a video on your iPad?
Is there such a thing as too much screen time for children?
According to guidance from the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, there's little evidence to prove that.
The report out of the United Kingdom said that it's impossible to recommend age appropriate time limits.
This flies in the face of guidance from other organizations.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises against any screen time for children younger than 18-months, and only one hour per day for children ages two to five.
The American Heart Association reported in 2017 that screen time could even contribute to future heart disease.
But experts at the Royal College say there's no direct evidence to suggest a toxic link between screen time with heart disease, obesity and other health issues.
The report did find that screen time could have a negative impact on sleep patterns and mental health and encouraged parents to set limits for their children, including not letting kids use tablets or other devices an hour before bedtime.
