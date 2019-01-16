Rainy Thursday, windy, wet, wintry weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Rain will move into the Tri-State late Wednesday and early Thursday. Showers should continue through the day on Thursday as temps rise into the upper 40s. The weekend still presents several hazards. We are on alert for heavy rain and gusty winds early Saturday. Models still show a changeover to wintry mix/snow by late Saturday night and early Sunday. Sub-freezing temps late Saturday and all day Sunday will create slick driving across the region. Heavy snowfall is possible over northern and central Indiana and Illinois.